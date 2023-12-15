SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Friday, the Springfield Department of Public Works is suspending the collection of yard waste for the winter.

According to the City of Springfield, residents can still bring yard and leaf waste to the Bondi’s Island drop-off location at no charge.

They’re open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

For more information on collection days, residents can call Springfield’s 311 Call Center at (413) 736-3111.