Springfield DPW to pick up yard waste on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your yard waste didn’t get picked up on Friday, the Springfield DPW says they will be out Saturday to pick it up.

The DPW says there is a high volume currently of yard waste and to catch up, they will be out Saturday to pick up routes that may have been missed on Friday.

Yard waste is collected on the curb on alternating weeks of recycling pickup days. They ask that yard waste is placed in a 32 gallon barrel with handles or in special 30 gallon paper leaf bags. Grass clippings, weeds, hedge clippings, garden waste, as well as twigs and brush are considered yard waste. Any twigs should not be longer than two feet in length.