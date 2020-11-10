Springfield DPW warning residents of radiation-based contaminated material found in recent trash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works has encountered “hot loads” of radiation-based contaminated material located within trash pick-up on their Thursday route over the last two weeks.

According to the Springfield DPW, the contaminated waste tripped the radiation sensors at their disposal facility on Thursday, October 29th, and again on Thursday, November 5th.

The DPW has narrowed down to the area of contamination to be between Bay Street to State Street from Cambridge Street to Westminster Street. This includes the following streets:

Cambridge Street

Montrose Street

Mapledell Street

Hunter Place

Andrew Street

Gerard Avenue

Marion Street

Bowles Street

Burr Street

McNight Street

Sherman Street

The DPW was not allowed to dispose of the trash and the trash truck had to be treated for contamination. According to the Springfield DPW, addressing these issues have cost the City in excess of $5,000.

Springfield DPW is warning residents who are being treated with radiation treatment for chemotherapy or leukemia for an illness to not dispose of contaminated waste in with your trash and to contact your doctor or veterinarian for disposal guidelines.

The DPW will be performing in field inspection on Thursday to determine the origin of the material.