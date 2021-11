SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield DPW is warning residents, they will not be picking up trash, yard waste recycling or bulk item materials from Thursday through Saturday.

After Wednesday your next chance for pickup will be at 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Additionally, due to the large volume of waste over the last two weeks, crews are running 1 to 2 days behind on yard waste collection.

Work crews will continue picking up yard waste into the middle of December.