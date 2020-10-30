Springfield DPW working overnight ahead of first predicted snowfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Works crews will be busy overnight getting ready for the season’s first snowfall and the first October snowfall in nearly a decade.

The trucks are ready and the crews have been called in, and there’s plenty of salt and sand for the roads in time for the Friday commute. Springfield’s DPW Director Christopher Cignoli has a pretty good idea of what to expect during this season’s first snowfall and how to deal with it.

“It’s probably going to be one of those events more on grass than surfaces like that there on the roads, but we’ll be out there treating tonight, as we move into Friday, the temperature is going to be up, but we want people out tonight,” said Cignoli. “Making sure we do our salting and sanding that we have to do in the roadways.”

It was on this date, nine years ago, when the Pioneer Valley contended with the infamous Halloween snowstorm that that left us without power for days, but Mayor Domenic Sarno says Friday’s snowfall will be mild by comparison.

Sarno told 22News, “We’ll probably get some rain and a dusting, that’s what the crack 22News staff is reporting.”

In Springfield and throughout the valley, the plan is to have the Friday commute flowing smoothly with as few interruptions as possible.