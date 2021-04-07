Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level for HAA5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission says it has notified its customers that drinking water samples have exceeded the maximum contaminant level for haloacetic acids (HAA5).

HAA5 forms when dissolved natural organic matter interacts with chlorine.

According to the commission, sample results taken on March 2 indicated that the annual average level for HAA5, at one of the eight sample locations, exceeded the maximum contaminant level of 60 parts per billion (ppb) which is established by the MassDEP.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

The commission said the exceedance was not an immediate health hazard and customers may continue consuming and using their water as normal. According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, had the exceedance been a public health emergency, customers would have been notified within 24 hours.

The Commission expects exceedances of the HAA5 MCL may re-occur throughout the remainder of 2021. This is in part because the regulatory limit for HAA5 is a running annual average, and previous elevated results from 2020 and 2021 may impact future compliance calculations. The next sampling will take place in June 2021. Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

Customers with questions are asked to contact the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission by phone at 413-310-3501 or by email at info@waterandsewer.org.

Additional information can be found on the Commission’s website here. And additional information about HAA5 can be found on the MassDEP website.