SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.

Samples taken show an exceedance of the maximum contaminant level for HAA5 at eight sample locations. There have been elevated levels of HAA5 in drinking water since 2018.

In addition, the total amount of trihalomethanes (TTHM) has exceeded the standard or maximum contamination at four sample locations.

Officials are informing residents that the levels of HAA5 detected are not an immediate health hazard to anyone and you can continue to consume or use the water as normal. If levels of HAA5 become a public health emergency, customers would be notified within 24 hours of detection.

Some people who drink water containing an exceeded amount of HAA5 or TTHM over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Phase one of upgrades are underway with construction happening for the West Parish Filters Facility upgrades in Westfield to be completed by 2023. Phase two is in design, which includes construction for the new drinking water treatment plant which is expected to start in 2024 and be complete in 2027.