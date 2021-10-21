Springfield Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Boo Bash is inviting all goblins, ghouls and ghosts back a second time for an extra spooktastic Halloween event!

On October 30th, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TD Bank parking lot in downtown Springfield families are invited to participate at the Boo Bash drive-thru trick or treating event. Families with children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to attend. There will be bags of candy, toys and information on community resources will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Once again, United Way of Pioneer Valley and Springfield’s Mayor Sarno invite families to this fun, easily-accessible Halloween opportunity,” said Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

This event was made possible through the partnership of United Way of Pioneer Valley partnership, the City of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Colebrook Realty Services.