Springfield DYS staff member passes away after alleged assault by juvenile resident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at the Department of Youth Services facility in Springfield has died, weeks after he was allegedly assaulted by a juvenile.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified 60-year-old James Hillman as the victim of an assault on June 30. Hillman was a staff member at DYS on Tinkham Road in Springfield where he was allegedly attacked by a resident. When his coworkers discovered him, they reportedly administered first aid while waiting for paramedics.

Hillman died at Baystate Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

The accused assailant, a 16-year-old, is currently in the custody of the DYS in a secure facility. Due to laws pertaining to the identification of juveniles, his identity is being withheld while charges are pending.

Massachusetts State Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder and Juvenile Units are currently investigating the incident.