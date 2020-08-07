Springfield, East Longmeadow schools to start remotely but hope to work towards hybrid model

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Instead of learning from desks in classrooms, students in Springfield and East Longmeadow will be working from couches in living rooms this fall as both school districts have decided to go with remote learning to start the school year.

Both school districts announced they will be going fully remote at their school committee meetings Thursday night.

22News spoke with Tami Ames LeClerc, an East Longmeadow resident with grandchildren in the school system, who said even though many students may not agree, the school district made the right decision, “We’re not ready. If we find the medicine we need maybe we can look forward to doing it but we don’t have any so how can we have them go back to school if their not safe.”

“They want to be with their friends. They want to finish this out. They have a hard time concentrating at home. They want to be at school so they can learn from their teachers but right now it’s just not safe enough,” said Christina Burecki of Springfield.

Even though students will be learning at home in the fall they said they have not ruled out a hybrid model that could start after the fall marking period.

“We’ll get all the information we can get and have time to really look and focus on putting more work into a plan and evaluate at that juncture if it’s safe for students.” Daniel Warwick, Springfield Superintendent of Public Schools

The East Longmeadow School committee will also take a look at switching to a hybrid model sometime in January.