SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Education Association held a protest ahead of the School Committee’s meeting Thursday evening.

The city’s education association is unhappy with the requirement to receive the retention bonus that’s being offered to teachers.

The school district has offered a $2000 bonus, but for each day a teacher misses work they lose about $11 a day.

President of the Education Association, Tracey Little-Sasanecki told 22News, “We’re looking to be respected as professionals, we’re looking for honesty within the department, and looking for our fair share.”

Catherine Mastronarti contributed, “We want to be treated with dignity, and being treated with dignity means that when you offer something you don’t put a lot of strings attached to it.”

The cities Education Association is grateful for what they are paid, but feel they deserve their bonus with no strings attached.