Springfield educators stage step out at City Hall demanding the return of remote learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Education Association staged a step out at City Hall Monday demanding the district return to remote instruction for the fall.

Teachers, care professionals, and parents gathered, wearing masks and remaining socially distant – to make sure the Springfield School Commission heard their voice. The committee will soon vote on its plan to return to school.

Three options are possible including all-remote, in-class, and a hybrid plan. The stand-out and drive-by caravan protest made the teachers’ stance abundantly clear. Maureen Colgan-Posner, president of the Springfield Education Association told 22News that educators want a safe return to schools and that people’s lives are at risk.

“We’re here to demand that our school committee vote return to school fully remotely,” said Colgan-Posner. “We’re not guinea pigs, this is about opening up the economy and it’s not worth the risk to kill student educators so the economy can be open if it’s not safe for mass mutual to be in their building its not safe for educators to be in their buildings.”

A town hall meeting will be held by the department to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

The vote from the school committee is planned for Thursday.