Springfield elementary schools approved for full-time in-person learning in May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All elementary schools in Massachusetts will return to full-time in-person learning by May 3, according to state education officials.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the approval of requests from dozens of school districts, including Springfield, to delay the state’s original April 5 deadline.

In total, DESE received 74 requests across the state, 58 were approved, six were denied and 10 remain under review. Springfield had its waiver approved because they have been fully remote for the entire school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

58 requests granted:

26 are to delay Grade 5 reopening because the grade is in the middle school configuration in the district.

32 were approved to return incrementally because they have been fully remote the entire year.

These districts (32 approved) will return to a hybrid mode by April 5, then return fully in person either by April 12, April 26, or no later than May 3.

“We are pleased that 90 percent of districts will have their elementary schools back fully in-person by April 5, with all elementary schools in the Commonwealth fully in-person by May 3,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. “Of the districts granted waivers, nearly half are due to the inclusion of fifth grade in the district’s middle school and the rest are planning to be in person within weeks.”

Brockton, Chelsea, and Somerville also had their waivers approved while large school districts like Boston and Worcester have their waiver requests pending. Riley said he denied six school districts because they wanted to remain full-time remote for most or all students.

“Many school districts have been safely educating students in person since September, and we are thrilled that the remainder of all elementary students will be back in classrooms soon,” said Commissioner Riley. “Bringing all our kids back to school is crucial for their educational progress and emotional and social well-being, and we will continue to work with districts to bring students back ahead of their waiver-approved return dates.”

Status of large school districts in Massachusetts:

Boston – Still being reviewed

Brockton – Hybrid April 5, elementary schools back fully in person by April 26

Chelsea elementary schools will be fully in-person K-4 by April 12

Fall River – Did not request a waiver

Lawrence – Did not request a waiver

New Bedford – Did not request waiver

Somerville K-8 th grades will be fully in person by April 28

grades will be fully in person by April 28 Springfield elementary schools will be hybrid by April 5 and back fully in person by May 3

Worcester – Still being reviewed

