Springfield Elk’s Lodge celebrates annual Irish Elk of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Not all Saint Patrick’s Day events were canceled this month. Saturday night the Colleens joined the Springfield Elks Lodge to celebrate the Irish-Elk of the Year.

The Irish-Elk of-the-year award is meant to honor one of its Irish members who represents and supports the community. They honored Mark Haley who has played an active role in local committees and causes such as the Springfield Rescue Mission. Haley told 22News that he is grateful to be acknowledged by his fellow members.

“I cannot even begin to tell you the words of support and the heartfelt words I have had from my fellow elks. Just the words of support about what I’ve done and the impact I’ve made on their lives.”

It was also a somber night for some after concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus spread has caused large group events in Massachusetts to be canceled. The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade is one of them.

Kerri Sullivan, a member of the Elks Lodge, told us she was happy that the dinner was still taking place.

“I know everyone looks forward to it every year,” said Sullivan. “I know there is a lot going on, but it’s really nice that we can all get together and celebrate something positive in the community.”

22News spoke with some of the Colleens about the canceled holiday festivities, and they told us though they are sad by it, they are glad people are taking precautions to stay safe in the community.