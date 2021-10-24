Springfield Elks Lodge hosts Halloween themed car show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year there are many Halloween themed events, and on Sunday there was a Halloween style car show.

The Springfield Elks Lodge hosted the event on its pavilion where vintage wheels became the backdrop for a full scale ghosts and goblins event. Neighborhood families spent the day enjoying the Halloween themed vintage auto exhibit. Like so many events, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Many on Sunday appreciated the return.

“It’s free, it’s safe, they’re running around having a good time. They get to vote for a part of it, vote for the best car and decoration,” Ann Urban said.

Organizers of the Halloween style car show said the turnout was much larger than expected.