SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the New Year, comes new opportunities to better yourself and achieve your goals. A local networking and scholarship organization is hoping to help you do just that in 2024.

‘New Year, Better Us’ is gearing up for its 4th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser & Motivational Event! It’s all happening one week from Saturday, January 6th at the Springfield Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.

The event serves as a way for local business owners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and the community to meet and connect. While also celebrating the new year with some music, vendors, and guest speakers. This year’s theme is Renaissance, inspired by Beyonce.

Tickets are currently on sale. 22News Anchor Ciara Speller will be serving as host for the evening.

