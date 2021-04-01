Springfield exhibit showcases ‘Creative Quarantine’ works of art

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A very different type of quarantine for artists from all over the country.

An art exhibit opened Thursday at Springfield’s Art for the Soul Gallery in Tower Square called “Creative Quarantine.”

Artists from western Massachusetts, Texas, Colorado, and a number of other states quarantined for 31 days to contribute to the exhibit. But, one of the people behind the event said this idea existed before the pandemic started.

“So the concept is to have artists come in, quarantine themselves, and create a body of work. After the pandemic, it went from in-person to virtual,” Rosemary Woods, acting executive director of art for the Soul Gallery told 22News.

The 12 artists will be meeting in the gallery on the weekend of May 14-16, when they’ll have workshops and panels.