Springfield extends temporary outdoor dining for restaurants limited to indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is issuing applications for temporary extension of licensed outdoor spaces.

As part of Massachusetts and the City of Springfield’s Phase II reopening plan, restaurants and other establishments will now be able to seek a temporary extension of its license to provide outdoor table service.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that it is meant to boost Springfield’s economy and help those businesses who don’t normally have outside dining.

“But I also need to make our economy healthy too,” said Mayor Sarno. “I need to reenergize the economy and get people back to work. So we want to do it in a smart, safe, and effective way, being respectful, public health is number one.”

Under this process, the outdoor table service will provide an extension outside the restaurant’s building which could include a sidewalk, patio, lawn, parking area, or other outdoor spaces. Some streets could be partially blocked off to help the process.

COVID-19 workplace safety rules would include 50-percent of the perimeter of any outdoor dining space to remain open and unobstructed by any form of barriers. Theodore’s, a restaurant and bar in Springfield, told 22News they hope it will help their business.

“Its encouraging to see the mayor do everything he can for all of the restaurants in the city–we’re very happy about that,” said Keith Makarowski of Theodore’s. “So it would only be a few tables we think, but I think people will be very happy whether it’s our place or any other place in the area, it’ll be nice to go to.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News that applications for temporary modifications of Liquor Licenses do not need to be submitted to the State’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission and would be rather reviewed and approved at a local level.