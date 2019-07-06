Springfield families connect with local law enforcement at 6th annual Community Family Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – James Frances Hennesey Park was packed with Springfield community members and their families Saturday.

Dozens of people came out for the 6th annual Community Family Day. It’s a community event with family activities, games and of course food.

But most importantly, the event is all about connecting local residents with resources they may not know they have, and bringing law enforcement and the community together.

Venorise McCoy, a community activist, told 22News that she believes law enforcement and community members need to act as a team.

“You cannot have a great foundation in a community unless law enforcement and the community are working together as a team,” said McCoy.

Vendors of local resources were set up at the Community Family Day to help local residents with a variety of things, from health to home ownership.