Springfield families pay special visit to Santa at Sheraton Hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield area families enjoyed having breakfast with Santa this morning at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield.

But because of social distancing, the children settled for a virtual visit instead.

The children in the grand ballroom were still fascinated by their hero in the big red suit who was many miles away in the safety of his workshop at the North Pole.

Attendance at breakfast with Santa was kept to a minimum to help maintain social distancing and gathering limits. Local parent Michael Ostroskey said he and his children had a great time with Santa.

Ostroskey told 22News, “And we had a great time didn’t we? and we saw Santa…YAAAAAA…”

If everything goes well, Santa will emerge from his workshop next year, allowing the children to actually have breakfast with Santa face to face at this event in 2021.