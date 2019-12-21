Springfield families receive early Christmas gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield families received the gift of Christmas a few days early.

Nearly 1,600 families registered to receive gifts Friday evening. The presents were generated through Youth Social Educational Training Inc. and Toys for Tots.

Lines of families wrapped around the building on School Street despite the freezing temperatures. But for some, the cold means so little when a new holiday toy means so much.

“I’m very happy to be here with my family and the rest of these people,” said Luis Garcia. “The cold doesn’t matter it’s on your mind so this is great for this time of the year.”

The success was a group effort, made possible with the help of the Putnam High School community and JROTC cadets, as well as the National Black Veterans Association.