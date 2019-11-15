1  of  3
Springfield families receive generous food donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, Big E President Eugene Cassidy donated 250 pounds of beef to the Springfield Open Pantry.

The meat came from a steer Cassidy purchased at a 4-H auction during this year’s run of the Big E. Friday, the first of 140 families received their portion of the beef donated by The Big E president.

One Springfield resident Rosa Navedo expressed her gratitude for the generous portion of beef.

“I feel very thankful, I”m very thankful we have this place helping people who really are in need,” said Navedo.

Dozens of Open Pantry families received their Thanksgiving Turkeys Friday, but many more families will have to wait until next week.

The Open Pantry’s Program Director Annie Rennix told 22News, her agency’s expecting hundreds more donated turkeys next week for the many families dependent on the open pantry to put food on their table.

