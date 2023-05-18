SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield family is calling for the suspension and arrest of a Springfield Police Officer related to an officer-involved shooting that wounded a 26-year-old man last November.

The family of Yasir Fardan is asking the District Attorney’s Office to further investigate the interaction between Fardan on November 16th, 2022 that ended with his arrest and a gunshot wound to his elbow.

According to a police report on the incident, Fardan was arrested and charged with failing to stop for officers while driving an allegedly stolen vehicle and driving said vehicle recklessly on a suspended license. During the resulting pursuit, he attempted to hit two officers with the car, adding three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Springfield Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department’s investigation has concluded and it has been passed on to the District Attorney’s office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the incident remains under investigation. Simultaneously, the open felony criminal case involving Mr. Fardan and the allegedly stolen car is progressing in court and the use of force by Springfield police is being looked into.

They added that any public release of either investigations findings will occur once the criminal case has been resolved in order to protect the defendant’s rights during the court process.