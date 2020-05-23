Springfield family celebrating 9-year-old’s released from ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, family and friends gathered for a car parade event for a 9-year-old family member who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

After leaving the ICU recently, Natalie Majkowski of Springfield was surprised with flowers and balloons from her dad as friends and family drove pass by beeping their horns.

Cars were decorated with signs of encouragement and hope. Natalie told 22News she was so happy to see her family again.

“I think that it was really cool, I thought that everyone driving by and me not knowing–like how do they keep that from me? Thank you!,” said Majkowski.

Natalie’s father Adam Majkowski told 22News he hopes the parade raised her spirits up and described his daughter as resilient.