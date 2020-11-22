Springfield family flips the switch on this year’s massive Christmas display

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While Thanksgiving is around the corner, there’s one family in Springfield that most certainly has Christmas on their minds.

The Gagnon’s are known for their massive Christmas displays. They say it takes extensive planning. This year, they even brought in a crane.

“Last year as it was already showing, I was already planning for this year,” said Roger Gagnon. His wife, Tricia, adding. “It’s even awe-inspiring for us.”

For the last five years, these displays have lit up the Gagnon’s lawn. Each year, the displays got bigger and bigger. This year, the family says they wanted to make sure it was extra special.

“With everything going on just a little more happiness, a little more Christmas spirit,” Tricia Gagnon told 22News. “We just really wanted to get it out there and get it done and invite everyone to come to drive by and see it.”

It’s not just nice to look at it, it’s also giving folks the chance to give back. The family is collecting toys for children in the foster system, non-perishable food for United Service Organizations, and the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s why we do it,” said Tricia. “We want to give back. We’ve been so blessed and given so much in our lives that it’s just why we can do this so every little bit is helpful.”

They’re accepting toy donations through December 17th. The family says this display will run through the New Year. To find out more, click here.