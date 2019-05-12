Springfield family honors lost loved one with scholarship award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield family is honoring the life of a loved one through a non-profit organization.

Springfield resident Ivery Downie was shot and killed at a gas station on Main Street in 2017. The Lox Foundation was founded in his memory to empower and engage youth and the community.

Saturday night was the first Lox Scholars Scholarship Award ceremony where the organization gave $1,000 scholarships to four awardees.

The scholarships are given to young people who are making great accomplishments despite financial hardship, court involvement or loss of a family member due to violence, substance or death.

One of the awardees told 22News the award means a lot to him, and it pushes him to keep bettering himself.

“It means making sure I am the academic student I need to be and an all-around person by giving back to my community,” Isaiah Longs Jr. said.

The scholarship ceremony was held at La Quinta in Springfield.

To date, no suspects have been apprehended and Ivery’s murder remains unsolved.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.