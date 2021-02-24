Springfield family receives new home from Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home was dedicated to a family in Springfield Wednesday morning by the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity and the city of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity dedicated the house to the Toto Mikango family at 10:15 a.m. The house is located at 175 Bloomfield Street and is a newly built home by the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity and the City of Springfield through the city’s HOME funds.

“My administration and I have been long-time partners with Habitat for Humanity. I cannot say enough about this program, which brings a number of volunteers and generosity from businesses, including sweet equity from the homeowner, which all goes to make for a stronger street and neighborhood with the new families coming in,” said Mayor Sarno.