Springfield family shares experience of being stranded on I-95 in Virginia for hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield family is sharing their experience after being stranded for hours on I-95 in Virginia during a snow storm that caused a back up of hundreds of cars earlier this week.

What would you do if you were stuck in your car for over 24 hours in frigid conditions? Sabrena and Tyrone Brantely of Springfield found that out that hard way. The family was stranded for 26 hours. They arrived home Wednesday and said this is an experience they’ll never forget.

“Virginia is about to get two to four inches, we are like, ‘Okay, that’s all right, we are from New England, that’s nothing for us,” Sabrena told 22News. “It started coming down fast then the traffic came to a halt.”

The Brantely’s along with their grandkids were headed back to Springfield from Virginia early Monday morning. They were traveling I-95 when a major snow storm hit causing traffic back up for miles.

When did you realize this wasn’t normal traffic?

“Well after six hours of no movement, uhm… yeah. We had noticed that there was one car that had crossed the median, so we were like, ‘Okay, we get to that point, we are going to try to cross over.’ So we did but we got stuck,” said Sabrena.

And worries over Tyrone’s diabetes lead them to seek other routes and find shelter quickly.

“They weren’t plowed already and they were icy. There was a truck there, the truck jack-knifed. We couldn’t go down it, so we rerouted,” said Tyrone.

Then another hurdle… their GPS died, “We lost all connection, I was like, ‘Oh my god!'”

So it was back onto I-95 and being from New England didn’t prepare them for what they experienced.

“I was listening to the radio station and people were calling up., ‘I’m on the highway, I have no water, I have no food.’ There were cars that ran out of gas,” said Sabrena.

Tyrone added, “It was like a parking lot. We were just sitting still.”

After spending 26 hours stranded in their car, the Brantely’s finally made it back on the road to home. Sabrena said, “I took a picture of the Welcome to Massachusetts sign when we got home. I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ I never been so happy to see downtown Springfield.”

And as for another road trip…

Sabrena said, “I won’t drive that far again. No, no no!”

Tyrone said they’ll consider another type of transportation next time, “It won’t happen. If I can’t get a plane ticket, I won’t be going.”

It took the Brantely’s from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. the next day just to drive five miles.