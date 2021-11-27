Springfield family spreads holiday cheer with impressive light display

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A family in Springfield has gone above and beyond when it comes to decorating with Christmas lights, while finding a way to give back to the community.

The Gagnon family, on Fair Oak Road, have an electrician on standby for their spectacular light display. From Candy Land to Santa’s Work Shop, the family’s lawn has come to life. Light construction begins in August, and it’s a 12 person job.

“Looking at the roof I’m like, if you’re afraid of heights? I would be freaking out,” Yasmine Murray said.

Roger and Tricia Gagnon are the ones behind it all. They plan over the course of the year, hoping to outdo themselves each year. And while they said it’s a lot of work, it’s worth it to see everyone’s reactions.

“It’s so cute just to be able to be like have something for the kids, and even as adults you appreciate it more as you get older too so it’s really nice to bring cheer. Especially with everything that’s going on in the world right now,” Murray said.

Last year people could only really drive by to see the lights but this year everyone was able to come out on the lawn here and take in these really beautiful bright lights.

“It was really nice to be upfront people again and up close and get a little bit past last year’s craziness and a little more normal this year. Lots of hugs this year. Lots of hugs,” Tricia Gagnon said.

The Gagnon’s are collecting donations. New unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items to help local families. You can drive by their display all throughout the holiday season.