Springfield Farmers’ Market opens under new management

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long running Springfield Farmers’ Market at Forest Park is now under new management.

Now in the third week of it’s summer season, the new manager of the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park told 22News some changes are in the works. New Owner Jodi Manning told 22News changes were necessary due to a dwindling customer base in recent years.

“We’re going to file for a nonprofit status, we’re going to have a board of directors and and next year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Manning.

It’s been nearly half a century since fruits and vegetables were first sold on the grounds of Forest Park. The market will be open every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from now until October.