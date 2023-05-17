SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department is working to put out a multi-family house fire at 29 George Street Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield Fire released an image of a structure fire, stating the following, “SFD “On Scene” 29 George St. Working fire all companies are operating at this time.”

Photo Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that they are waiting on more information, and will notify us when new information is released. A 22News crew is on scene of the fire, and we will continue to update this story as new details emerge.