Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals hold kindergarten book giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Teacher support staff in Springfield are doing their part to develop the reading skills of kindergarten children.

The Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, the women in blue are using a $30,000 grant to purchase books for more than 2,000 Springfield kindergarten students.

“Those Shoes” is among the first books to be distributed, forming the backbone of what the paraprofessionals hope will be the start of a library the children will learn to cherish.

Catherine Mastronardi, President of The Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, told 22News that she and other staff are thrilled to be giving back to the children.

“Our kids are the recipients and they’ll each be bringing home four books this year, and we are thrilled to be able to give then the opportunity,” said Mastronardi.

After Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials read from “Those Shoes”, the kindergarten class took home a copy of the book.