Breaking News
Health officials confirm 4th case of measles in Connecticut for 2019

Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals hold kindergarten book giveaway

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Teacher support staff in Springfield are doing their part to develop the reading skills of kindergarten children.

The Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, the women in blue are using a $30,000 grant to purchase books for more than 2,000 Springfield kindergarten students.

“Those Shoes” is among the first books to be distributed, forming the backbone of what the paraprofessionals hope will be the start of a library the children will learn to cherish.

Catherine Mastronardi, President of The Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, told 22News that she and other staff are thrilled to be giving back to the children.

“Our kids are the recipients and they’ll each be bringing home four books this year, and we are thrilled to be able to give then the opportunity,” said Mastronardi.

After Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials read from “Those Shoes”, the kindergarten class took home a copy of the book.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories