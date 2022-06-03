SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Festival of Murals is no longer just for dressing up downtown.

The Commonwealth Mural Program now brightens a laundromat wall on Hancock Street in the Mason Square neighborhood, across from the DeBerry Elementary School and the site of a new school still under construction.

Children attending DeBerry assisted in the creation of this happy scene. The artist, Gabriella Sepulveda, told 22News what she’s trying to convey

“Trying to brighten up the place. Trying to go with something fun, whimsical, colorful,” Gabriella said.

Springfield State Senator Adam Gomez making sure Commonwealth Murals will continue its good work.

Gomez presented a check for $50,000 to the artistic agency to continue displaying the power of paint.