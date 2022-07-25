SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Finance Department received national recognition this week.

Springfield was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2021. Led by Chief Administrative and Financial Officer TJ Plante, the department was awarded for its superb governmental budgeting for the City of Springfield.

According to the Office of Mayor Sarno, the award reflects the commitment of the City’s Finance Department to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.