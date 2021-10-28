Springfield Fire Chiefs Association agree to city’s merit pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Chiefs Association have agreed to merit bonus pay from the city of Springfield on Thursday.
The Association is one of the many groups that have now accepted merit pay for their members. The Springfield Fire Chiefs Association represents 12 members of the Springfield Fire Department.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent 22News the following statement:
“I want to thank Human Resource and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Cabinet Heads, and the Union leadership of our Fire Chiefs Association for working together and negotiating this merit bonus pay in good faith. I am pleased to announce that the union leadership have signed and returned their merit bonus pay agreements, per collective bargaining law and Human Resources statues. The members of the Fire Chiefs Association that have been identified as going above and beyond throughout this COVID-19 pandemic will be rewarded with an amount that can reach a maximum of $5,000 – with no exceptions. Again, we have been and will remain consistent with our merit pay in rewarding all of our brave and dedicated city employees for going above and beyond. Again, I am proud to say that I believe my Administration is one, if not the only one in the Commonwealth currently extending and issuing this extra benefit. We will continue our fair review process and distribution of these merit bonus pay allotments for our city side employees.”Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno