Springfield Fire Commissioner addresses increase use of fireworks in the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department wants to educate the public that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and dangerous.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi held a news conference at the fire department at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the recent increase in the use of illegal fireworks within the city.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the police and fire department have received complaints on the usage of fireworks every night for the past several weeks.

