SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Springfield Friday afternoon.

The fire was at the John F. Sullivan Apartments on Nursery Street. When our 22News crews got there, we could see several fire trucks and firefighters entering an apartment there. There was no visible damage on outside but the alarms were sounding.

22News is still waiting on information from the fire department and we’ll update you when it becomes available.