SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to a house fire on Gordon Street at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

According to Springfield Fire Department Chief Piemonte, the fire started on the second floor porch at 36 Gordon Street. 9 people and 2 dogs were lost their home and are currently being aided by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Springfield Arson and Bomb squad are investigating the incident.