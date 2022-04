SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to Boston Road for a car accident Thursday evening.

According to a social media post by the Springfield Fire Department, at around 7:30 p.m. crews were called to 604 Boston Road for a reported car accident. Below are pictures of the reported accident.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

One person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.