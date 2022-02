BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)--Cities and towns run the risk of being "permanently left behind" in their ability to fund key local services without a change in the way state revenue growth is calculated, the head of the Massachusetts Municipal Association warned Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Local Government Advisory Commission, MMA Executive Director Geoff Beckwith asked that state officials look for another way to gauge annual revenue growth to make sure that communities are able to share in the upswings. "We fear what will happen to communities if local aid does not keep pace, not just for this year, but for many years," Beckwith said.