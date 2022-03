SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to 110 Lamplighter Lane for a reported house fire Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire happened at approximately 5:27 p.m. The fire has been extinguished, and there are were no injuries reported.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department

One person lost their home and is being helped by family members. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the incident.