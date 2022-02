SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews are working to put out a house fire on Kenyon Street.

According to a tweet by the Springfield Fire Department, the house fire is located on 80 Kenyon Street. All crews are currently working on the fire. The smoke appears to be coming out of the attic as shown in the picture below.

No further details have been released. 22News will continue to follow this story as more information is provided.