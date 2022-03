SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to a house fire on Mountainview Street.

According to Springfield Police Department Captain Ariel Toledo, the fire started at around 8:45 p.m. in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported and the fire is still being worked on by crews.

No information was given on how many people were in the house, but the Red Cross was dispatched. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.