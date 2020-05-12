Springfield fire crews put out apartment fire on Quincy Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out an apartment fire on 95 Quincy Street in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire started around 7:10 a.m. on the second-floor apartment ceiling. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical related. No injuries have been reported.

When 22News arrived to the area, they saw multiple emergency vehicles in the middle of the street. At this time, it appears no vehicles are able to pass through.