SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in Springfield were recognized on Friday for the life-saving work that they do.

Several medals and awards were given to members of the Springfield Fire Department to recognize their heroic action.

The ceremony highlighted the important work carried out by these men and women, which goes far beyond responding to fires. Several firefighters received merit awards and two were awarded medals of honor.

The medal of honor recipients, Firefighter Joshua Rios and Lt. Brian Couture, were being recognized for the life-saving actions they took in responding to a fire on Belmont Avenue. They told 22News they were doing what any of their fellow first responders would do.

“It was early morning. We pulled up, saw smoke showing. The neighbor ran over and told us there were people trapped. So Rios sprung into action and grabbed the ladder, I met up with him. We went up, rescued the two occupants and then continued to fight the fire,” said Lt. Couture. “It was an honor, honestly, it was,” continued Firefighter Rios.

In addition to the medal of honor recipients many dispatchers were honored for successfully responding to calls along with others for saving the lives of people suffering from cardiac arrest.

The ceremony served as a way of saying thank you to the Springfield Fire Department for all they do to keep the city safe.