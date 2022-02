SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire was on scene of a kitchen fire that broke out just after 7 p.m. this evening.

Springfield Fire was called to 414 Chestnut Street for a kitchen fire on floor 11. The fire was quickly extinguished and there are no reported injuries at the site of the fire.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.