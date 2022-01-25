Springfield Fire Department called to rollover on Allen Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department were called to a car accident that involved a rollover.

According to the release by Springfield Fire Department, they were called to a two car accident that happened on 763 Allen Street. Furthermore, one of the cars involved had rolled over as shown in the picture below.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

Both drivers were reported to have been treated on site. No further details have been released. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.