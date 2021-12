SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday morning the Springfield Fire Department was called to a reported structure fire.

Eleven people are without a home after the fire broke out at 178 Bowdoin Street in Springfield. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad have determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction.

The Springfield Fire Department has not released details on any injuries. 22News will bring you updates as new details are released.