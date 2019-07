SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a car fire in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews were called to the area of 2097 Roosevelt Avenue for a report of a car fire.

When crews arrived they found a Dodge Caravan on fire. The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Arson & Bomb Squad said the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction.