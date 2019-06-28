Springfield Fire Department holds pinning ceremony to recognize new hires and promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pinning ceremony was held Friday to recognize new Springfield Fire Department hires and newly promoted officers.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi spoke at the ceremony.

Six new firefighters who graduated last week were recognized as well as four firefighters who were promoted to new positions.

One Lieutenant who was promoted to Captain, Richard Marceau, told 22News what his promotion means to him. He said, “You’re responsible for more, the department will hold you to higher standards. The public should hold you to higher standards too, and I have to hold myself to higher standards also.”

The ceremony also honored those who have worked at the department for 25 and 30 years.